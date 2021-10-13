Today is Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, University of Illinois trustees postponed any decision on the exact location of the new football stadium after newspapers published conflicting stories on where it would be. The Chicago Tribune said it would be in Urbana while the Chicago Herald Examiner reported it would be in Champaign. The Champaign sites were on the west side of campus while the Urbana site was south of the Blair Addition (south of Florida Avenue between Lincoln Avenue and Race Street).
In 1971, some 800 professors, students and staff members from state universities marched on the Illinois State Capitol seeking more money for higher education. Gov. Richard Ogilvie cut $500 million from state universities appropriations.
In 2006, Champaign County was considering spending some more money to save some money on its nursing home operation. The county board was to vote on hiring Management Performance Associates of St. Louis to look at ways to cut costs at the nursing home, which was losing $100,000 a month even before moving into its new $24 million facility.