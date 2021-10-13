Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.