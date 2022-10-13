Today is Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Illinois Central Railroad company started condemnation proceedings in county court against four people to enforce a right of way 660 feet long and 15 feet wide in the southern part of Champaign to give it access to the construction site of Memorial Stadium.
In 1972, saying construction of a recreational center for Champaign’s north end could get lost in the shuffle, John Lee Johnson of the Community Advocacy Depot said he would submit a new plan of action to the Champaign Park Board featuring comprehensive planning and a series of lit mini-parks besides a north end center.
In 2007, University of Illinois basketball fans filled the Assembly Hall in Champaign with pink to launch the 2007-’08 college basketball season. The switch from orange to pink was part of the Coaches vs. Cancer program, a joint effort between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. More than 18,000 T-shirts were sold — a sellout — prior to the event, for $7 each. Attendance at Friday night’s Illini Madness festivities was estimated at 12,000. The event raised $47,500, including $7,500 from the Orange Krush.