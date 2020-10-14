Today is Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the general offices of the Alexander Lumber Co. were moving from Chicago to Champaign. The mill department had already moved. The Alexander company, at its Champaign mill, began the construction of sectional houses just about the time the country became involved in the European war. The mill ran at full capacity during the war.
In 1970, the Champaign school board came in for criticism after voting to expel a Jefferson Junior High School student who assaulted a number of faculty members and administrators following a hall fight. Roy Williams, who told the board he represented the Black community, charged that on numerous occasions, Jefferson teachers and administrators assaulted students, including the student who was expelled.
In 2005, an appeal filed by the University of Illinois said the NCAA’s policy restricting postseason competition for schools that used American Indian imagery interfered with the schools’ autonomy and was the result of a flawed process by the NCAA Executive Committee. The UI sent its appeal of the NCAA policy overnight. It was expected to be received in the NCAA offices that morning.