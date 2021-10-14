Today is Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, W.L. Abbott, president of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees, said that the new football stadium would be built on the southwest corner of campus, which would place it within the Champaign city limits and near the Illinois Central Railroad tracks.
In 1971, the attempt by Senate Democrats to override Gov. Richard Ogilvie’s cuts to higher education fell one vote short. Republican Sen. Stanley Weaver of Urbana joined with Democrats on the override attempt. He was the only Republican to break with the governor.
In 2006, organizers were adding at least two opportunities for local residents to voice their opinions on a countywide vision and action plan. The meetings were to be in addition to a previously scheduled Oct. 25 morning meeting at the Assembly Hall on the Big. Small. All. Champaign County plan. The document suggested ideas and actions to improve the county then and for the next 25 years.