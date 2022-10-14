Today is Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Wardell Jordan must serve life imprisonment for killing his uncle in Champaign in February 1921, State’s Attorney Roy Cline said, having just been notified of an order of the board of pardons and parole.
In 1972, about 150 people marched 2 miles in the rain from the Illini Union to the Federal Building in downtown Champaign as part of nationwide anti-war activities. The march, sponsored by the Student Mobilization Committee and supported by such groups as Vietnam Veterans Against the War and Womens International League for Peace and Freedom, ended at the draft board offices. The group held a 30-minute rally with speakers from several groups reaffirming their opposition to repression and the Vietnam War.
In 2007, Blue Man Group performed for a large crowd at the Assembly Hall in Champaign as part of the group’s “How to be a Mega-star Tour 2.1.” The show featured live music and interactive skits.