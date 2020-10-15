Today is Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the National Board of Underwriters determined that the fire departments of Champaign and Urbana were inadequate. More firemen were needed, the report said, and even in combination, the departments weren’t big enough to contain a major blaze.
In 1970, the Eisner-Osco family center complex at Neil and Green streets in Champaign opened for business after a special ceremony. It was to be open from 8 a.m. to 10 pm daily except Sundays, when hours would be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The opening of the complex came as the Eisner store at 501 S. Neil St. closed.
In 2005, evoking the civil-rights spirit of the 1960s, disability advocates were to embark on a “freedom ride” to push for an end to institutionalization of those with disabilities. About 30 people with disabilities, senior citizens and their families were to make the 700-mile trek around the state, ending in Springfield, to drum up support for the Community First Act. The legislation would compel the state to spend its money on support services allowing the disabled to live in their communities, rather than institutions or large group homes.