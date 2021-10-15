Today is Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, aviators who persisted in doing stunt flights over Urbana would be arrested if there was any way to do it, Mayor Smith said. That morning, a stuntman flew low over the city after doing all manner of tricks at a height of about 2,000 feet.
In 1971, the Illinois Supreme Court agreed to hear in November a petition filed by the United Steel Workers Union asking the high court to take over congressional redistricting.
In 2006, concerned about underachieving black and Hispanic students in Champaign schools, a group of community members wanted to establish a charter school in the city. The group was proposing an all-boys school for students in kindergarten through fourth grade, with the intention of adding a grade each year, up to eighth grade, after the school was established. “Our goal is to build the whole child,” said one of the organizers, Andrea Carter. Carter moved to the Champaign-Urbana area the previous year and taught at Dr. Howard Elementary School.