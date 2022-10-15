Today is Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a coroner’s jury determined that the death of University of Illinois student Joseph Roesler, who died at Illinois field during an exciting moment of the Illini-Butler football game, was due to “acute dilation of the heart caused by being overexcited at a football game.”
In 1972, Gov. Richard Ogilvie’s cuts in the Illinois higher-education budget, including $5.8 million in University of Illinois funds, would stand, as Senate Democrats failed to override the governor’s veto. Lt. Gov. Paul Simon attacked the cuts, saying they made more tuition increases likely the next year. He said in view of the millions being spent on roads, he was compelled to ask whether the state was more concerned with concrete than education.
In 2007, opening day for the new Schnucks grocery store in Savoy was set later that week. Sue Carroll, the store’s manager, also opened Schnucks’ first grocery in Champaign County, the Champaign store on North Mattis Avenue, on Oct. 17, 1990. The Savoy store was to employ about 125.