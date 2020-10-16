Today is Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Champaign defeated the strong Streator High School football team 27-12, surprising even the Champaign players, who had expected the Streator 11 to administer a thorough cleaning. The game was played at Champaign’s McKinley Field.
In 1970, the management of First National Bank in downtown Champaign agreed to allow women employees to wear pants to the office. Bank President Richard Jorgensen said the management considered a request from women and agreed there was no reason they should not be allowed to wear pants.
In 2005, at homecoming weekend the next week, the University of Illinois was to recognize students who were in town because Hurricane Katrina shut down their schools. The students were to be invited to a pregame event hosted by Chancellor Richard Herman, President B. Joseph White and the board of trustees. They would be able to sit together at the homecoming game, where they would be recognized with a video greeting on the scoreboard. The Marching Illini’s halftime show was to feature New Orleans music.