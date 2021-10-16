Today is Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, William R. McClurg and Son were preparing to build a third story onto their hotel on Market Street in Urbana. The work was to begin in the spring.
In 1971, Champaign Central won a homecoming football game but may have lost a running back at Centennial Field. The Maroons defeated Bloomington 27-9, but Andy Dixon, their leading rusher and scorer, suffered a possible broken finger in the third quarter.
In 2006, with electricity rates expected to rise an average of 40 percent in the upcoming year, the city of Danville wrapped up a way to shave a few dollars off its annual bill. City workers replaced 2,200 incandescent traffic signal bulbs with energy-efficient light-emitting diodes, or LEDs, in September. The change could save up to $55,000 a year in electricity costs, officials said.