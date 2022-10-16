Today is Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Sen. William B. McKinley was to speak at that week’s luncheon of the Urbana Association of Commerce about economic conditions abroad as observed by him during his recent tour of central and western Europe.
In 1972, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that a mandatory 10-year prison sentence for sale of marijuana under the state’s 1931 narcotic drug law was unconstitutional. Apparently opening the door for appeals by thousands serving time for selling marijuana, the court held that it was arbitrarily classified with such hard drugs as heroin and cocaine, although it actually is more like LSD-type hallucinogens and barbituates.
In 2007, Champaign resident Steven Workman posed for photos holding an oversized check from the Illinois Lottery for $13.5 million at Jerry’s IGA Round Barn in Champaign. Workman had the winning ticket from the Oct. 6 drawing, and he bought it at the store. He said a lot of the money would be going into trust funds for his three children. He also had a couple of charities in mind but would rather not name them yet.