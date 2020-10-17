Today is Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Cunningham Home in Urbana was out of quarantine for the first time in six weeks, the red card having been displayed at the home while 35 children there suffered through the measles.
In 1970, Champaign Central outbattled a determined Bloomington team, 28-7. Andy Dixon rushed for two touchdowns and 127 yards. Urbana defeated Springfield, 14-13, with a last-minute touchdown and conversion at Urbana McKinley Field.
In 2005, the cities of Champaign and Urbana — their tax bases bolstered by new construction, annexations and rising home values — were proposing significant increases in their property-tax levies. Champaign was proposing a property-tax levy of $15.9 million, a 17.8 percent increase over the previous year’s levy, on taxes payable the next summer. Urbana was proposing a levy of $6.2 million, a 12 percent increase.