Today is Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, B.M. Knott, who farmed about 4 miles northeast of Urbana, was charged with moonshining as a result of a raid by Sheriff Davis. They found a cave dugout about 200 feet from the highway.
In 1971, Michigan’s mighty Wolverines, on the scent of a national championship, spotted Illinois an early touchdown and then settled down to steamroll the Illini, 35-6. A crowd of 73,406 witnessed the game at Michigan Stadium.
In 2006, despite only a mild reception from city council members, Urbana Alderman Charlie Smyth was pressing ahead with plans to propose a ban on cellphone use by city drivers. Smyth said that not only did he want a ban on drivers using cellphones, but he also wanted to see “inattentive driving” become a city-ordinance violation that could result in greater fines and penalties.