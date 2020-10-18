Today is Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, several hundred men and women gathered at West Side Park in Champaign to greet the Republican candidates who arrived on an Illinois Central special train. Among the candidates were William B. McKinley, candidate for U.S. Senate; Len Small, candidate for governor; and Lois Emmerson, candidate for secretary of state.
In 1970, Illinois lost its fifth straight Homecoming game before a crowd of 42,708. The final score was Indiana 30, Illinois 24. The Hoosiers had entered the game winless that season.
In 2005, U.S. District Judge Michael McCuskey was appointed to the board of trustees of Illinois State University. Gov. Rod Blagojevich made the appointment Sept. 29. McCuskey, a federal judge who presided in Urbana, was to serve on the seven-member board until January 2011.