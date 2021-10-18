Today is Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, thrice more was John Christmas to see the sunrise, and he seemed no more concerned over that grim fact than the prospects for a happy life into old age. The wife slayer was scheduled to be hanged in the courthouse yard later that week.
In 1971, a massive World Series victory celebration in Pittsburgh exploded into a rampage of destruction, looting and sex in the streets. The riot was triggered by Pittsburgh’s 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in Game 7 of the World Series.
In 2006, the $29.4 million Champaign Public Library construction project was three or four months behind schedule and appeared likely to open in October 2007. Library Director Marsha Grove said the 122,000-square-foot building's cast-in-place concrete shell was taking longer to finish than anticipated. The general contractor, Williams Brothers Construction Inc. of Peoria, had been working overtime at its own expense of late to try to catch up, she said, but that was unlikely to make up for the time already lost.