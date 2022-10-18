Today is Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a report by auditors looking into Urbana city accounts found discrepancies too numerous to mention on the books of the special collector and the police department but explained to the city council that they were due to error and not dishonesty.
In 1972, a proposed new system of government would district Champaign into five wards, with one councilman elected from each. Three councilmen would be elected at-large with the mayor. At the time, all six councilmen were elected at-large. City Manager Warren Browning said preliminary work had been done in districting the city but that it would be a waste of time to have proposals drawn up until final voter registration figures were available.
In 2007, local restaurateur Janet Bubin planned to renovate the former JBJ building on South Neil Street and turn it into a natural-foods store, teahouse and condominiums. Bubin, who owned Ko-Fusion in downtown Champaign and formerly owned Miko in Urbana, said she hoped to open the natural- and organic-foods store sometime the next year.