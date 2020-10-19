Today is Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the prairie chicken season was to open the next day and continue until Oct. 31, with a limit of three birds a day.
In 1970, Gov. Richard Ogilvie was to be among dignitaries present for the opening of an 11-mile stretch of Interstate 72 between Champaign and White Heath. The segment would connect with a 5-mile section between White Heath and Monticello that was completed in 1962. The highway would eventually reach to Springfield by way of Decatur.
In 2005, Menards spent big money on 288 acres of prime commercial land in east Urbana, much of it along Illinois 130. The Eau Claire, Wis.-based home-improvement retailer bid $14,700 per acre for the property, which, when combined with a 5 percent premium for the real-estate commission, came to a total winning price of $4.45 million. Menards beat out competing bids by Adolph and Renee Lo of Champaign and Urbana developer Paul Tatman.