Today is Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, two wife murderers were to be put to death in Illinois after Gov. Len Small’s refusal to grant them pardons. Scheduled to die were John Christmas of Urbana and Frank Legregmi of Bartlett. Christmas’ hanging was to take place in the east jail yard behind an 18-foot-tall stockade.
In 1971, the Panama Limited was riding again. By “popular demand,” the famed cross-country train was to return to the rails Nov. 14, said Illinois Central and Amtrak officials. The Panama was returning as an overnight train because of correspondence Amtrak officials had received, primarily from Southern states.
In 2006, a Champaign County prosecutor dismissed charges against a Dewey man implicated in the theft of swans from a Danville cemetery. Assistant State’s Attorney Steve Ziegler said having had no direction from Vermilion County State’s Attorney Frank Young on how to proceed with the case against Joel D. Rasche, 42, of Dewey, he chose to dismiss it. Rasche and two teens who were friends of his son were all charged in connection with the theft of two swans from the Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.