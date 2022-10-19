Today is Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Henry Green, chairman of the committee on submission of the constitutional convention, told members of the Social Science Club of Champaign and Urbana that Illinois should adopt a new constitution to be abreast of the times on equal rights for women.
In 1972, Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie defended his record on higher education and said recent budget cuts at the University of Illinois have been needed to help finance other educational projects. At a luncheon meeting of the American Business Club in the Ramada Inn, Ogilvie said “The University of Illinois is the gem at the top of the crown, but it’s not the whole system.”
In 2007, appearing in a “College Road Show” edition of “Wheel of Fortune,” University of Illinois senior Carolyn Ratcliffe won a trip for two to Iceland worth $4,000 and another $8,500 in cash. The Champaign Central High School graduate said it was a thrill to meet Vanna White.