Today is Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, noted anti-cigarette leader Lucy Page Gaston came to Champaign-Urbana to campaign against cigarettes in general and sales to small boys in particular. According to Gaston, local tobacco dealers were disregarding the law that bans the sale of cigarettes to youngsters under 18.
In 1970, a hearing on the consolidation of the Mansfield and Farmer City grade school districts was set for Oct. 20 at the Mansfield Grade School auditorium.
In 2005, proving that no good deed goes unpunished, Tony Parkhill and Mike Cade were turned away when they brought a truckload of nonperishable food and supplies to a hurricane-wracked Mississippi town. The supplies were loose, not wrapped on pallets, and the local charity said that storing and distributing the donated items was not practical. So Mahomet’s Parkhill got on the phone to Kelly Vetter of Homer, who has relatives in Mississippi. She gave him directions to a small church where parishioners weren’t picky about pallets. “He didn’t miss a beat,” said Parkhill’s dad, Bud, who organized the donation with Lee Jessup, also of Mahomet.