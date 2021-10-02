Today is Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Champaign County state’s attorney was looking into allegations that Roberta Record, a teacher at Oak Grove School in Newcomb Township, whipped several young students with a buggy whip. Mrs. Julia Replogle, juvenile probation officer, examined one girl and found bruises that the child said were made with a buggy whip.
In 1971, Danville linebacker Henry Cunningham intercepted three passes and the Vikings extended their winning streak to 19 games with a 20-0 win over Urbana. Danville hadn’t lost a Big 12 game since the final contest of the 1967 season. Champaign Central fell to Mattoon, 32-21, and Normal beat Centennial, 14-6.
In 2006, Champaign City Council members would be asked in study session whether they wanted city staff to pursue an annexation agreement to bring a proposed ethanol production plant into the city. The Andersons, based in Maumee, Ohio, was interested in building a $140 million plant immediately south of its grain elevator operation west of Staley Road and south of U.S. 150. Construction of the plant — which would produce 110 million gallons of ethanol annually and employ between 30 and 40 people — was set to begin as soon as December.