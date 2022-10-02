Today is Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1972, six first-place winners of the local pass, punt and kick contest were honored at University Ford in Champaign: Brian Householder, 8; Mark Brownfield, 9; Tom Broeren, 10; Mark Riecks, 11; Phil Clark, 12; and Brian Cramer, 13.
In 2007, the American Planning Association named west Urbana one of its 10 great neighborhoods in America. West Urbana was selected because of its sustainable design, inviting neighborhood spaces, community focus on enhancing the quality of life, and because it offers alternative forms of commuting, such as walking, bicycling and public transit, according to a news release from the association.