Today is Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, one of the most notable burglaries in recent years was committed in Champaign when the Haven Sisters Store on West Church Street was plundered of more than $6,000 (about $78,500 in today’s dollars) in ladies’ furnishings.
In 1970, states opposing the 1970 law giving the vote to 18-year-olds told the Supreme Court that the measure was a dangerous shortcut undermining the constitutional system. “This is the place where governments make the first shortcuts that eventually lead to their downfall,” Arizona Attorney General Harry Nelson told the court.
In 2005, after meeting with a mediator for more than five hours, Champaign teachers announced they would strike Oct. 31 if no progress was made over the next week. “We made very minor progress,” said Greg Novak, president of the Champaign Federation of Teachers. “At this point, we have no formal tentative agreements. It was pretty clear early in the evening it was not a night for settlement.”