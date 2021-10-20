Today is Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, workmen digging a sewer ditch on Main Street in Urbana unearthed what was believed to be the first pavement in the city — a segment of cedar that was put down sometime in the 1860s. M.S. Parks recalled that when he came here in 1876, the cedar pavement was just about worn out. It extended from Market to Race streets in downtown Urbana. He recalled that it consisted of cedar blocks laid on planks and covered with a coating of tar, sand and gravel. The cedar blocks uncovered were about a foot and a half below the street surface.
In 1971, a multimillion-dollar, 13-story apartment and shopping complex was planned for the corner of Springfield Avenue and Randolph Street in Champaign. The developer was identified only as the Champaign Towers Land Trust.
In 2006, the Clearview Development in northwest Champaign won a county tax abatement from the Champaign County Board. The Champaign City Council already voted in support of the 236-acre enterprise zone. Developer Clint Atkins intended to build a 25-acre campus for Christie Clinic, as well as office, residential and restaurant buildings. Carle Clinic had also announced intentions to acquire 71 acres of the site.