Today is Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, fire from an unknown cause resulted in $1,500 in damage (about $27,000 in today’s dollars) at the residence of Arthur Moss on East Washington Street in Champaign. The fire started in the basement while the family was gone and was discovered when flames broke through the bedroom floor.
In 2007, Destihl Restaurant & Brew Works planned to open its second “gastropub” on the first floor of M2 on Neil, to be built at the northwest corner of Church and Neil streets in Champaign, according to One Main Development.