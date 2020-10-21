Today is Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Albert Stewart, 28, of Champaign, had to abandon his plan to marry Miss May Henderson of Olive Hill, Ky., after learning she was a nonresident minor. He said she told him she was 18 years old but she told the county clerk she was only 17. A nonresident minor could not be married in Illinois without parental consent.
In 1970, a proposed operating budget of $239.6 million for 1971-72 was approved by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. Enrollment for the 1971-72 year was estimated at 56,889, most of it at Urbana campus (33,925).
In 2005, Champaign teachers union leaders were setting up communications systems and making other preparations for a strike Oct. 31 if contract negotiations did not progress. “We’re taking this seriously and doing all the things we have to do to prepare members for a strike,” said Jon Nadler, field service director for the Illinois Federation of Teachers. “We’re acting on the vote last week, executing what members want us to do.” On Oct. 12, teachers met after school to review contract progress. At that meeting, they took an intent-to-strike vote that passed 452 to 10.