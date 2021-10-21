Today is Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, John Christmas, convicted wife killer, died a horrible death by strangulation that morning outside the Champaign County Courthouse. About 125 spectators watched in a stockade in the jail yard. Although the trap was sprung at 6:30 a.m., physicians at the hanging did not pronounce the Urbana man dead until 22 minutes later.
In 1971, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office was investigating the possibility of prosecuting Champaign Mayor Virgil Wikoff and City Manager Warren Browning for a violation of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. Wikoff, Browning and the city council met behind closed doors on Sept. 21 to discuss crime prevention.
In 2006, the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce decided not to fund the continuation of the Big. Small. All. Champaign County. community planning project. Chamber President Laura Weis said some elements of the document would be barriers to future growth. She cited a motion to promote more use of empty building spaces as one barrier. “Infill development, as an example, is more costly. So what we’re really talking about is an increased cost of business,” Weis said.