Today is Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, John Lee and Joseph T. Gleick, two University of Illinois students who accompanied the football team to the Illinois Central depot, decided to enliven the proceedings with revolvers and discharged them within the city limits. They were arrested and each fined $3 ($40 in today’s dollars) plus court costs.
In 1970, the Urbana Association of Commerce and Industry “heartily endorsed” the formation of a local mass transit authority and encouraged passage of a transit tax to operate a district. The issue was to go before voters later that year.
In 2005, trustees of the University of Illinois said the future of Chief Illiniwek was their decision to make, but most weren’t saying how they would vote on the issue. They also weren’t saying when — or if — such a vote might come. The previous year, the board pledged to reach a consensus on the issue and adopted guidelines that July to help do so. But trustees had faced increasing criticism in the previous few years for their failure to resolve the issue. “I know the illusion to the public is we’re doing nothing,” Trustee Marjorie Sodemann said. “That’s not true. We’re wracking our brains.”