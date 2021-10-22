Today is Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Urbana High School’s football team defeated Danville, 34-2.
In 1971, three programs of tuition waivers at the University of Illinois were abolished in keeping with a new statewide policy. As many as 408 county agriculture scholarships, the same number of county home-economic scholarships and 612 special county scholarships were eliminated.
In 2006, the University of Illinois was to hold a public forum about the proposed Orchard Downs redevelopment. The UI was hoping to redevelop the 160-acre site area south of Florida Avenue and west of Race Street in Urbana, which was currently home to graduate and family housing facilities. The UI wanted to transform the site into an intergenerational community development with a mix of high-end housing, including single-family homes, condominiums and some retail and commercial space.