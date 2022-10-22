Today is Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a tablet commemorating the days when Abraham Lincoln traveled the old eighth judicial circuit was dedicated in Danville.
In 2007, attorneys for a former Urbana grade school teacher accused of sexually molesting female students would do their best that week to limit the amount of information that a jury hears about his alleged misdeeds. Attorneys for Jon White, 26, of Normal, are also hoping they’ll be able to get his trial moved out of Champaign County.