Today is Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Illinois led Michigan 7-6 in the third quarter of a football game being played at Ferry’s Field in Ann Arbor, Mich. (That ended up as the final score.)
In 1970, the Illinois Commerce Commission entered the battle to keep the Illinois Central Railroad from discontinuing the Panama Limited train and require the IC to restore the good service the train had provided for so long. The IC had announced that it would discontinue the Chicago-to-New Orleans train that fall.
In 2005, Gov. Rod Blagojevich was intent on passing his All Kids health insurance proposal through the Illinois General Assembly during the veto session that started that week, while lawmakers continued to debate ethics legislation, further restrictions on cold-medicine sales and the state sales tax on gasoline. All Kids was a top priority for the governor, who was expected to use it as the centerpiece of his yet-to-be-announced re-election campaign.