Today is Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a total of $40,000 (about $627,000 in today’s dollars) had been pledged to the construction of Mercy Hospital.
In 1971, Urbana defeated Lincoln 28-27 in Big 12 Conference football action. Urbana was 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the conference. Champaign Central rolled over Stephen Decatur, 36-6.
In 2006, University of Illinois police were investigating the death of a UI student found outside Campbell Hall early that day. Lt. Roy Acree said officers were called at 12:21 a.m. to the building that housed the WILL TV and radio stations at 300 N. Goodwin Ave., U, where a WILL employee had found the body of a young man near the radio tower.