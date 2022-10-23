Today is Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, William Webster, 33, of Rantoul, was killed at Hoopeston, where he had gone to drive in an auto race.
In 2007, Supporters of the private dirt bike track in Villa Grove did not have enough votes on the city council to keep the track in operation nor rezone the property. The dirt bike track had been a source of controversy in Villa Grove all summer since residents in the neighborhood near the track complained about noise and increased traffic.