Today is Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Illinois was to complete 325 miles of hard roads that year if the pleasant weather continued, said S.E. Bradt of Springfield, the state superintendent of highways.
In 1970, Champaign Centennial stunned Springfield Griffin, 19-14, in a Capitol Conference game in Champaign. Urbana defeated Lincoln, 22-0.
In 2005, more patients qualified for free or discounted care at Carle Foundation Hospital as an expansion of its Community Care Discount Program that took effect. People earning up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level were eligible for a cap on their out-of-pocket hospital expenses. Those earning up to 300 percent of the federal poverty level or less were eligible for free or discounted care.