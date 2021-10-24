Today is Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, James Arnett, who in 1920 shot and killed William Compton, a railroad foreman in Urbana, had escaped from the Chester hospital for the criminally insane.
In 1971, Coach Bob Blackman won his first game as Illinois coach as the Illini defeated Purdue 21-7 in a homecoming game before 52,344 at Memorial Stadium.
In 2006, the Champaign County Board was to meet in a special meeting to consider disciplining or dismissing a top administrator. The agenda item stated that the board was expected to give “consideration and action as to the employment, discipline, performance or dismissal of County Administrator of Facilities and Procurement Denny Inman.” Inman was the county’s co-administrator in charge of building projects like the new county nursing home and courthouse, both of which came in over budget.