Today is Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the previous Saturday was the last day to apply for an absentee ballot, and Champaign County Clerk Fred Hess made public the list of male and female voters who asked for the special ballot.
In 1970, Illinois football coach Jim Valek was relieved of his duties immediately after Illinois’ 48-29 loss at No. 1-ranked Ohio State. His record at Illinois was 7-29.
In 2005, site work started for a new 55,000-square-foot building in the University of Illinois Research Park. The $7.5 million building at 2021 S. First St., C, would be the southernmost building in the park. The building was expected to be ready for occupancy the next June, but so far, no tenant had been signed, said Andrea Ruedi, a consultant working for Fox Development.