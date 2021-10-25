Today is Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, as of noon, total subscriptions to the Urbana downtown hotel project amounted to $132,700 (about $2 million in today's dollars).
In 1971, a new shopping plaza to be called The Royal Plaza was to be developed by three local businessmen in what once was an Eisner Grocery property at 501 S. Neil St. The developers were George Shapland, Thomas Harrington and Cy Vaughn.
In 2006, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said that a University of Illinois student found dead in Urbana died from injuries he received in a fall. Christopher Daniel Fu, 20, a junior from Wilmette, died of multiple blunt-force traumatic injuries sustained in a fall. Mr. Fu's body was found near the radio tower outside Campbell Hall, 300 N. Goodwin Ave., U.