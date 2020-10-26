Today is Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Champaign merchants had until 10 a.m. that Thursday to decorate their windows for the University of Illinois homecoming festivities.
In 1970, the University of Illinois named Jim Valek as its interim football coach. After announcing his firing the previous weekend, the athletic board agreed to let Valek coach the team for the last four games of the season.
In 2005, two more potential replacements for retiring state Sen. Rick Winkel, R-Urbana, backed out of the race, making former state Sen. Judy Myers of Danville the apparent favorite for the Republican nomination. Champaign County Clerk Mark Shelden said he had ruled out a Senate run, and was focused doing a good job in his current post. Former state Rep. Tom Berns of Urbana also opted out of the race. "I'm probably not going to run," Berns said. "I haven't written any official statement, but I'm probably not going to run and alternatively will be supportive of Judy Myers in the 52nd Senate District."