Today is Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Champaign County Supervisor John Gray sought to have the 14-year-old daughter of a family from Kalamazoo, Mich., that was living in a tent in north Urbana moved to a hospital. She was believed to be suffering from pneumonia.
In 1971, by a surprising majority of 37-8, the Champaign County Board of Supervisors approved primary elections over party caucuses to nominate candidates for the new 27-member county board the next year.
In 2006, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District was planning to spend $2.2 million buying the old Colwell Systems building at 201 Kenyon Road, where it intended to eventually consolidate all its offices. The district was buying the 100,000-square-foot building and 7 acres of property from Patterson Dental Supplies, according to Carol Elliott, chairwoman of the board of health.