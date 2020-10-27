Today is Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Mrs. Susan Kirk of Penfield was to pay C.M. Sunderland $110,000 ($1.43 million in today’s dollars) for 240 acres in Kerr Township, 4 miles northwest of Penfield. It gave Mrs. Kirk an even 1,000 acres, all in Kerr Township.
In 1970, Champaign school board members voted to ask voters to approve a 40-cent increase in the education fund and 10-cent increase in the building fund during the week of Jan. 18.
In 2005, the Illinois House Higher Education Committee unanimously endorsed a resolution stating that the NCAA does not have the authority to impose its new policy restricting postseason competition for schools making use of American Indian imagery. HR 609 stated that the NCAA’s action fails to recognize the institutional autonomy guaranteed in its own bylaws.