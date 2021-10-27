Today is Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Walter Snow had completed his annual survey of Urbana for the post office department and determined that 10 percent of the city’s residents were not entitled to mail delivery because they had not provided receptacles for receiving mail.
In 1971, an 80-acre planned unit development for southeast Urbana worth an estimated $15 million ($100 million in today’s dollars) had been proposed by Creative Buildings Inc. of Urbana. It would be located on the north side of Philo Road west of Myra Station and about a half-mile from the Urbana city limits.
In 2006, Meijer intended to start construction this fall on a 208,000-square-foot store in southeast Urbana. The Grand Rapids, Mich., retailer expected to open its second store in Champaign-Urbana in spring 2008 on 32 acres it owns at the northeast corner of Windsor and Philo roads in Urbana, said Greg Heath, the retailer’s director of real estate.