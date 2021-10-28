Today is Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, as many as 9,000 were set to march in Champaign-Urbana’s Armistice Day celebration, organizers said. The parade was to start at Wright and Daniel streets and end at the gym annex.
In 1971, a $63.6 million building boom (about $426.5 million in today’s dollars) was going on in Champagn-Urbana, including an 80-acre residential development in southeast Urbana, a $6 million downtown Urbana revitilization effort, a new Hueys store, a $1 million Welles Department Store and $1 million addition to Carle Clinic. In Champaign, $7.2 million in work was going on at Parkland College and a $3 million Ayr-Way shopping complex in west Champaign.
In 2006, Lt. Gov. Pat Quinn was to unveil the Portrait of a Soldier memorial, a collection of hand-drawn portraits of 138 Illinois men and women who had died while serving in the military since Sept. 11, 2001, on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. The artist, 23-year-old Cameron Schilling of Mattoon, was to join Quinn at the ceremony.