Today is Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Mrs. Angeline McDemitt, one of Urbana’s best known colored women and believed to be the last of the city’s ex-slaves, died that morning at her home at 811 W. Clark St. She was born in Tennessee in 1841 and came to Urbana in 1865, immediately after the Civil War. Her husband, who had been dead about 15 years, was a Union soldier.
In 1970, Lt. Gov. Paul Simon said in Urbana that he hoped to persuade an Illinois Board of Higher Education committee to separate the twin campuses of each of the state’s universities. “There is no question in my mind but that the chancellors of the two larger campuses of the University of Illinois have too little autonomy,” he said.
In 2005, Douglas County Circuit Judge Frank Lincoln announced his intention to retire, in time for his successor to file a run in the 2006 general election. Lincoln, 66, of Tuscola was elected to the bench in 1984, and had been retained by voters three times since. His retirement was effective at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 3, 2006. “I picked that number with the idea that by announcing now, I think there can be an election to pick a successor. The people of the county should have the option of selecting who they want,” Lincoln said.