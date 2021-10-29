Today is Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, playing on a field partly covered with water and the rest with mud, Urbana and Mattoon played to a 0-0 tie.
In 1971, five people were arrested on marijuana charges when 11 officers from five police agencies raided three apartments in Champaign-Urbana. Officers said they confiscated about 2.5 pounds of marijuana.
In 2006, Champaign County Clerk Mark Shelden was predicting a lower turnout in the Nov. 7 election than the last midterm election four years previous. At that time, 55 percent of the county’s 54,302 registered voters went to the polls, where they saw a contest for governor between Democrat Rod Blagojevich and Republican Jim Ryan and a heated state Senate race between Republican Rick Winkel and Democrat Dan McCollum.