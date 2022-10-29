Today is Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Tate General Store in Longview was burglarized, with a large quantity of merchandise taken, including four sheepskin coats, a dozen pair of ladies' hose, two dozen neckties, two flannel shirts and an assortment of shoes.
In 1972, Chancellor Jack Peltason dispelled the persistent rumor that the University of Illinois would gradually be phased into a graduate school during a question-and-answer session in the living room of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, the Daily Illini reported.
In 2007, after 15 months of investigation, Champaign police arrested a man in Tennessee in the brutal murders of Jerry and Sue Haigh. Kenneth Sean Kelly, who went by Sean, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of the Haighs in their home at 1702 Scottsdale Drive, C, in the summer of 2006, according to Champaign police Lt. Joe Gallo.