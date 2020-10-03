Today is Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, at 12:30 a.m., Urbana police found an 8-year-old Champaign boy, lonesome and forlorn, at the Illinois Traction System station. He said he had been waiting there for his father since early evening. Police got the father on the phone, who informed them that he had given the boy instructions to say there but then had forgotten him.
In 1970, Champaign Central’s bubble burst as Mattoon humbled the Maroons, 18-0, at Centennial Field. It was only the second time since 1961 that Central was shut out. Danville beat Urbana, 27-0.
In 2005, it took two and a half years of negotiations, but Philo’s water system was to officially be in private hands on Oct. 18. The Philo Village Board voted 5-0 the previous week to approve the sale of the village’s water system to Aqua Illinois for $425,000. The board directed Mayor Craig Eckert to sign closing documents for the transfer on Oct. 18.