Today is Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, funeral services for Roy Somers, the Urbana boy killed in France, were conducted the day before at the First Baptist Church. The remains were laid to rest in Yearsley Cemetery with military honors.
In 1971, the Fighting Illini scored for the first time in four games before a crowd of 48,127 at Memorial Stadium, but fell to Washington, 52-14.
In 2006, K’s Merchandise Mart, the Decatur-based retailer that had operated a store in Champaign for more than 30 years, announced it planned to close all 17 of its stores. The store at 2102 N. Neil St., C, was to reopen later that week to begin a liquidation sale, the company said. K’s departure would leave a major retail void on Town Center Boulevard immediately west of Market Place mall. The store employed 81 people, 19 full time and 62 part time.