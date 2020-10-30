Today is Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Champaign High School football team kept its record of not being defeated by a Chicago team with a 28-0 win over the strong Lane Tech team.
In 1970, Urbana High School Principal William Fromm said racial tensions were running high at the school but that efforts were being made to calm the situation. Separate groups of White and Black students were outside of the school around noon and began to move toward each other when police arrived and they dispersed.
In 2005, a truckers’ association asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Danville to consider the claims of truckers in dealing with the involuntary bankruptcy of CX Roberson and PFT Roberson. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association submitted a memo supporting the involuntary bankruptcy requested by several creditors of the trucking firms. In the memo, the association said the companies — divisions of Roberson Transportation — owed drivers at least $1,625,000 that was supposed to be held in escrow. So far, the association said, none of that money had been returned.