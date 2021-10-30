Today is Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, with the Mercy Hospital committee entering the closing days of a $150,000 campaign (about $2.3 million in today’s dollars) to build and equip the hospital, it was expected the drive would pass the $100,000 mark in the next few days.
In 1971, Urbana celebrated a 33-6 Homecoming win over Mattoon at McKinley Field. In Danville, a crowd of 5,000 onlookers, including scouts from Illinois, Northwestern and several other major colleges, watched quarterback Rick Christian and the Vikings bury Champaign Central, 36-7. Danville was 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big 12. The Vikings had won 23 games in a row.
In 2006, when Piatt County residents headed to the polls Nov. 7, they would be asked to approve a ballot question to create a new property tax to help fund the Piatt County Nursing Home.