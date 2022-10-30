Today is Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, about 150 American Legion members and other ex-servicemen paraded through the streets of Sidney as a show of support for voting in favor of the “bonus bill” on Nov. 7. Bands played and the trio of Mildred Anders, Loraine Guck and Thelma Briggs sang.
In 1972, the Allerton Guard, a new action-oriented branch of the Save Allerton Park movement, planned to protect deer in the park from hunters that fall. Dennis Metzger said deer hunting licenses had been granted in Piatt County for the first time that century. Although hunting was prohibited in the park, he said hunters could stand outside the boundary and shoot deer.
In 2007, the state’s prison system was to go completely tobacco-free on Jan. 1, 2008, the same day the statewide smoking ban took effect. After that date, cigarettes, cigars and all forms of smokeless tobacco would be considered contraband. Inmates would not even be allowed to smoke in the outdoor areas of the prison grounds.